LG wants us to converse with our remote control

Not, as far as we know, endorsed by the Magic Circle

As if barking orders at your mobile phone wasn't enough, you will soon be telling your remote control what you want if LG's newly announced product has its magical way with us.

LG's Magic Remote will be given a significant refresh ahead of a live debut in Vegas for CES 2013, and it will be its voice recognition functionality that gets/interprets the headlines.

According to LG, you will be able to speak in a "more conversation manner" to your Magic Remote control as you attempt to access content on your CINEMA 3D television.

Quadruple threat

It's just one function of a quartet that now find themselves at your fingertips/vocal chords/thumb/hand, joining a wheel, Wiimote-esque pointer and, not forgetting the rather old skool buttons that are on the device.

"Building on an already impressive feature set, the latest version boasts accurate language recognition and its gesture, wheel and point control options makes the Magic Remote stand out amongst its competition as a truly intuitive device," said LG supremo Havis Kwon - inadvertently switching his TV to BBC 3 whilst he spoke.

We're not entirely sure that there's huge desire for voice control to be built into a remote control - but presumably for those people who want to be known as the channel whisperer there is something to be, ahem, said for the functionality.

For the rest of us, we'll have a quick play and then go back to our normal remote control.