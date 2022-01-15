Raiders vs Bengals live stream: how to watch NFL playoff game online

Audio player loading…

The Raiders kick off the Wild Card Weekend with a trip to Paul Brown Stadium, where the Bengals lie in wait for their first playoff win since 1991. It's the longest active drought in the NFL, and by some fantastic quirk of fate, the 31 years of doom started with defeat to the Raiders. Read on as we explain how to get a Raiders vs Bengals live stream and watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere.

This may be a meeting beween the AFC's No.4 and No.5 seeds, two franchises that share the same 10-7 record, but at their best the Bengals look like genuine contenders, whereas the Raiders were always hoping to make the playoffs and then see what happens.

Derek Carr has had to shepherd Las Vegas through scandal and tragedy this season, and many of their wins have come in truly sensational style, not least their victory over the Chargers last Sunday. This could become an underdog story for the ages, and if Maxx Crosby has another one of his monster days, they could neutralise Joe Burrow.

The Bengals' sophomore QB and stud rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase have been blowing opponents away, but a combination of dodgy protection and erratic decision-making means Burrow has the dubious honor of being the most-sacked QB in the NFL, having been taken down 51 times.

Can Vegas beat the odds, or will Cincy finally taste playoff glory again? Follow our guide for how to watch the Raiders vs Bengals online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Raiders vs Bengals from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Raiders vs Bengals from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Raiders vs Bengals live stream: how to watch NFL playoffs in the US

The Raiders vs Bengals game is being shown by NBC today, with kick-off scheduled for 4.35pm ET / 1.35pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the NBC website. How to watch Raiders vs Bengals FREE without cable The obvious first port of call for cord cutters wanting to watch NBC's NFL output is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. For a fuller OTT solution, great-value Sling TV is a great option for NFL fans. Its Blue package offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts, for just $35 a month after a three-day free trial. An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a handful of other top premium channels like TNT, AMC, TBS, BBC America and more. The costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into the playoffs, as well as the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl. You also get the benefit of the fact that FuboTV has a FREE trial.

How to watch Raiders vs Bengals: live stream NFL in Canada

Today's Raiders vs Bengals game kicks off at 4.35pm ET / 1.35pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Raiders vs Bengals along with every single game of the playoffs, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Raiders vs Bengals live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

The Raiders vs Bengals game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.35pm GMT on Saturday night. The network is showing every playoff game on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. If you're only interested in the NFL, another great option is the NFL Game Pass, which is also showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription currently costs £39.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Raiders vs Bengals FREE: live stream NFL in Australia