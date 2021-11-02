PSVR 2 could be getting a highly anticipated Oculus Quest 2 game

Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 headset looks like it could be getting one of the best upcoming Oculus Quest 2 games. Blade & Sorcery, a first person game that focuses on magic and melee combat, could be ported to the PS5 VR headset according to developer Warp Frog.

As reported by UploadVR, Warp Frog wrote in an FAQ that a Blade & Sorcery port could arrive on PSVR 2, just days before the release of the updated Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, heading to Oculus Quest 2 on November 4, 2021. And while PSVR 2, according to Sony, likely won't release until "holiday 2022" (so late November at the earliest), having one of the best VR games available on its headset is sure to be a boon.

In the FAQ, Warp Frog wrote: "We are really excited about PSVR2. PS5 performance is also on par with PC, which means in theory we could port the PC version of B&S without much difficulty, and possibly even without compromising graphics at all. It’s still too soon to make any announcements, but we are interested in porting B&S on PSVR2, as soon as it’s possible for Sony."

(Image credit: Future)

Sadly, current PSVR owners might be out of luck. As Warp Frog explained, the upcoming Blade & Sorcery: Nomad, announced during the Facebook Connect 2021 event, isn't coming to Sony's 2016 VR headset. "The decision is mainly because of the controllers," Warp Frog said. "PSVR is a great platform but the PS Move [motion controllers] and tracking would not be great for B&S."

PSVR's lackluster controllers aren't the only issue, though. As Warp Frog added, Blade & Sorcery is something of a "performance hog," and the developer wanted to ensure that the game could run well on a Quest 2 first and foremost.

Analysis: A huge get for PSVR 2?

While Blade & Sorcery or its Quest 2-optimized Nomad port haven't outright been confirmed for PSVR 2 by Warp Frog just yet, we're pleased to see it keeping the future platform in mind for its popular magic and melee combat VR title.

Details are still thin on the ground for PSVR 2, but Sony hasn't been shy to clue fans in on what they can expect from the headset on their PS5 consoles. Posts on the official PlayStation Blog have confirmed improvements such as a single cord setup and much improved motion controllers, meaning that a game like Blade & Sorcery could be a much better fit than before.

Plus, back in August, Digital Foundry revealed that PSVR 2 specs could be even better than what had already been leaked for the headset, meaning that it could be a real powerhouse when it lands on PS5. We're not going to hold our breath, but this could mean that more graphically intense or processor-heavy games like Blade & Sorcery could run successfully on PSVR 2.

In the meantime, many of us are still on the hunt for a PS5 console, which continue to be scarce in the wild thanks to ongoing supply issues. Here's hoping that Sony's flagship games console will be more readily available by the time PSVR 2 hits store shelves, as we're sure the Sony-exclusive headset will play host to many titles you can't get anywhere else, potentially even with first-party franchises like Ratchet & Clank and Gran Turismo.