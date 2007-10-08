Apple Regent St welcomes 10 millionth visitor

Apple has celebrated the arrival of the 10 millionth visitor to its Regent Street store in London, by giving the 25-year-old a whole bag of Apple goodies including a MacBook, an iPod nano and One to One personal training membership.

The Regent Street store was the first Apple Store in Europe and was opened in November 2004. For the Mac faithful it's a bit like visiting Mecca - you almost feel compelled to go there, even if you don't buy anything!

Of course the sceptical would point out that the Apple Store would get lots of visitors, because of its location on one of London's prime shopping streets. We could also point out that the former Gizmondo store - which was located a few doors down - was always empty with staff and security guards outnumbering the actual number of shoppers.

Key Apple Regent Street facts

It has the UK's only dedicated iPod bar.

It has the UK's longest Genius bar - the place where Mac users can get their questions answered by Apple experts.

It has 10,000 foot of floor space, and includes a Studio for personal Mac training, as well as a 'state of the art' theatre and sound system

It hosts the annual 'iTunes Live' event, with guest artists including The Sugarbabes, Richard Ashcroft, Stereophonics, David Gray and the Fratellis.

The Regent Street store is just one of the 11 stores Apple now has in the UK. Worldwide Apple now has 179 stores, which have attracted 220 million visitors since the first one opened in May 2001.