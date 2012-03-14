Panasonic: 'smart' camera is an 'option for the future'

Will Panasonic bring the Android system to its cameras in future?

A spokesperson for Panasonic UK has said that the company has discussed the possibility of using Android on its cameras in the future, after Polaroid revealed its "smart camera" during CES.

Barney Sykes told TechRadar, "We had a little bit of a discussion around having Android as the operating system."

"It's one option for the future, but we have to be mindful of the consumer and the warranty that we offer. If we open up the platform to third parties, then we lose control of the warranty that we could offer the customer, because you never know what you're downloading."

Smart specs

Polaroid's "smart" camera, features a 3x optical zoom, a 16 million pixel sensor, a touchscreen and integrated Wi-Fi and optional 3G capability for uploading images to social networks quickly and easily.

Using the Android operating system means a number of photography apps can be downloaded, along with others that are available on the marketplace, of which there are more than 400,000 available.

Sykes continued, "One of the issues is that we have so much optical technology in the cameras, even in compacts, we have Leica lenses.

"When you download something, it's got to be able to work with the optics of the camera.

"But it is very interesting, in particular when you look at some of the apps you can download, the filters, the effects you can make, it's an interesting step. It's always good to see innovation."

Last month, the electronics giant introduced the Panasonic Eluga smartphone, which also uses the Android OS.