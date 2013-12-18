Fuji tempts landscape photographers with new wide angle zoom lens

Fuji has revealed a new wide angle zoom lens, with a 10-24mm focal length, which is an equivalent of 15-36mm in 35mm terms, making it useful for landscape photography.

The lens offers a maximum aperture of f/4.0 throughout the focal range.

This introduction means that the X system now boasts a range of 15mm-350mm in its lens options (35mm equivalent).

The new XF10-24mm lens features a newly designed optical system with 4 high-precision aspherical lenses and 3 extra low dispersion glass lenses, which have been designed to maximise the performance of Fuji's X-Trans sensor.

Stable

A powerful Optical Image Stabilisation function is also included, designed for use in low light shooting conditions. Ghosting should be minimised by HT-EBC multi-layer coating. An additional coating has been added to the reverse side of the front element to further reduce ghosting that may occur when using deep concave lenses.

The lens features a seven-blade aperture diaphragm to help create a smooth and rounded bokeh effect. It has a minimum working distance of 24cm.

High speed autofocusing is achieved via its inner focusing system which drives smaller lenses in the middle or rear lens groups. The light weight internal lenses and the addition of a stepping motor should make the lens very quiet to use.

As with several other XF lenses, the 10-24mm optic features metal aperture and focus rings.

The Fujinon XF10-24mm lens price will be a suggested £849.99/approx US$1,383/AU$1,551. It is scheduled to be available from March 2014.