Canon announces ultraslim superzoom

Canon has announced the new IXUS 1100 HS compact camera, the world's slimmest 12x zoom camera.

The camera's 12x optical zoom lens starts at a 28mm wide angle in 35mm format, and is also equipped with a 4-stop optical Image Stabiliser.

The camera also features the new intelligent IS system as well as a back-illuminated CMOS sensor and DIGIC 4 image processor to help capture images in low light.

Seven different types of image stabiliser are available on the camera, which include Normal IS, Dynamic IS, Powered IS, Panning IS, Macro IS, Tripod mode and Dynamic Macro IS. Intelligent IS is designed to automatically decide the shooting condition, adapting the camera settings to match the correct type of stabiliser.

Enhanced Smart Auto mode uses Advanced Subject Detection to choose between 32 different scenes in stills mode or 21 scenes in Movie mode.

Low-light shooting

Handheld Night Scene combines the image data from a sequence of high-speed shots in a single image for the best exposure, with the least amount of blur. Best Image Selection records the best shot from a high-speed sequence of five images.

High-speed burst mode is also available, which can record images at 3-megapixel resolution at 7.8 shots pers second, or at full resolution at up to 3.3 shots per second.

In video mode, super slow motion movie mode can slow down fast-moving subjects.

A large 8cm (3.2 inch) PureColor II Touch LCD screen has a 460k dot resolution and is a touchscreen. Touch autofocus and new Touch Shutter is also available on this model.

Creative modes on the camera include Miniature Effect, Super Vivid, Poster, Fish-eye, Toy Camera and Monochrome.

A new HF-DC2 external flash is compatible with the camera.

The IXUS 1100HS will be priced at £369 RRP and will be available from October.