Sony unveils DCR-SX15E and DCR-SR15E Handycam camcorders

Sony has announced two new Handycam camcorders, with the DCR-SX15E and DCR-SR15E offering a choice between flash memory or hard disk.

Both the DCR-SX15E and DCR-SR15E Handyscams offer 50X optical zoom, SteadyShot image stabilisation and Face Detection.

"Light, compact and easy to use, the Handycam DCR-SX15E shoots crisp, clear video and stereo sound onto removable flash memory," says Sony's release.

"Just slip in a Memory Stick or SD card (not supplied) and capture the moment for easy transfer to your PC after shooting."

Handycam DCR-SR15E

"If you're looking for extra-long recording times, the Handycam DCR-SR15E stores up to 61 hours of Standard Definition video on its 80GB built-in hard disk drive," Sony adds.

"With no need to carry spare tapes or discs, there's plenty of space for a long weekend of non-stop shooting."

Both camcorders have a joystick operated menu system and 2.7-inch LCD screen, as well as a built-in video light and boasting Direct Copy for PC-free transfers of the footage.

Both the DCR-SX15E and DCR-SR15E Sony Handycams have been given a UK release date of October 2010.