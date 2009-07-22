Windows Mobile and PalmOS to get mobile Flash

Flash player coming soon to a mobile near you

Adobe has revealed Flash compatibility is coming to more mobile OS platforms, although there was bad news on the iPhone front.

The company also promised compatibility with multi-touch and accelerometers, in the same way iPhone apps can make use of Apple's hardware.

This means that in the future applications could be made to work via mobile web browsers, rather than native to the hardware, meaning a lowering of developer costs.

Google has recently spoken out on the subject, claiming App Store aren't the future for mobile phones, for the very reasons mentioned in this piece.

Confirmation

Adobe confirmed the news in an email to Digital Beat:

"Kevin Lynch has shown some of the great progress we've been making with Flash Player 10 for smartphones.

"As we've announced before, multiple partners have already received early versions of this release, and we expect to release a beta for developers later this year. Android, Symbian OS, Windows Mobile, and Palm WebOS will be among the first platforms to support web browsing with the newest Flash Player.

"Kevin also mentioned some of the new mobile features we're working to include in Flash Player 10 including multi-touch (to allow users to easily interact with dynamic content) and accelerometer support (to understand the orientation of the device)."

However, the bad news is that while Adobe appears to have offered Flash compatibility for the iPhone, it has still to get approval from Apple.

Sadly, balls left in Apple's court often take a while to get returned...

Via Digital Beat