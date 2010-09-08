Three next up to offer Samsung Galaxy Tab

Three has announced it will also be carrying the Samsung Galaxy Tab in the UK.

The network joins Vodafone as official stockists of the new Android tablet, but oddly will only be offering it on SIM only, one month rolling deals.

Customers will be able to get 1GB of data with 100 network minutes, 3000 texts and 1GB of data for £10 a month, or bump that up to 300 minutes for an extra £5.

Lite surfing

Data only plans are available too, with 5GB for £15 the most attractive option, although surfing snackers can drop down to 1GB for £7.50.

More important is the UK price though - a host of online resellers have the Samsung Galaxy Tab as costing over £600, although that price might change before launch.

With the UK release date of the Samsung Galaxy Tab set for October, at least we won't have to wait too long to find the answer - but surely the seven inch-screened device will be cheaper than the iPad?