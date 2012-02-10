T-Mobile lets you gobble data as fast as you can

A spokesperson for T-Mobile has confirmed the company does not cap data download speeds on its new Full Monty tariff, or any of its other data plans.

Rumours sprung up soon after T-Mobile announced its unlimited data tariff claiming the network provider would cap data download speeds at 1Mb/s.

T-Mobile refuted the claims telling TechRadar: "We can confirm that we do not have a 1Mb/S maximum data download speed in place for The Full Monty plan – nor for any of our other pay monthly or pay as you go price plans".

Best in class?

The spokesperson went on to say: "We are confident that our average data speeds are as good, if not better, than anyone else in the industry."

T-Mobile boasts the widest 3G coverage in the UK which should make its new 'Full Monty' tariff popular among those who steam through mobile data.

"T-Mobile joined forces with Orange in 2010 giving customers free access to each other's signal and coverage. Further to this, thanks to the 'big 3G switch on' last year, we now offer our customers the UK's widest 3G coverage. We are constantly developing our network, and recently announced we're investing a further £1.5billion in network improvements over the next three years."

It's expected some the £1.5billion of investment will go towards developing the network ready for 4G after Regan Whitehead, Senior Proposition Manager confirmed to TechRadar in a recent interview that the firm is committed to 4G.

So un-twist those knickers and get off the forums, T-Mobile hasn't been pulling the wool over our eyes – go forth and download data!