Sony's HD LT25 Tsubasa to join Android line up

Sony apparently intends to flood the Android smartphone market just to see what sticks, as yet another previously unknown device just surfaced via benchmark tests.

The Sony LT25 comes with the code name "Tsubasa," and it's almost certainly a sibling to the LT26, also known as the Sony Xperia S.

On Wednesday photos appeared online of Sony's LT30p, previously named the Xperia Mint but recently changed to Xperia T.

So if the LT26 is the Xperia S and the LT30p is the Xperia T, where does that place the LT25? Xperia R? Xperia RS?

Big fish, big pond

Even if Sony's Android ecosystem has become crowded, the LT25 "Tsubasa" should be able to hold its own.

Benchmarks and sources peg it with an HD 720p display, a standard 1.5GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, and both HSPA+ and LTE-compatible models.

The screen reportedly comes in at 1196 x 720, factoring in room for Android Ice Cream Sandwich's on-screen buttons.

Since Sony's LT25 Tsubasa sports an Adreno 225 GPU, that Snapdragon chip is likely the S4 MSM8960 SoC.

A global play

The benchmarks also list numerous variations on Sony's LT25 Tsubasa phone, including the LT25c for China Telecom, the SO-01E for NTT DoCoMo and SOL21 for KDDI in Japan, and the LT25i and LT25h for global LTE and HSPA+ markets, respectively.

With a global release and benchmarks already surfacing, there's no better time for Sony to unveil the LT25 "Tsubasa" Xperia Android smartphone (whatever it ends up being called) than at IFA 2012 in Berlin.

TechRadar will be on hand to check it out, so expect more updates at the end of the month.

Via Unwired View, Slashgear