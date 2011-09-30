Trending

Sharp 3D Aquos phones coming to Europe

By Mobile phones  

Will join LG and HTC in the 3D party

Sharp 3D Aquos phones coming to Europe
No word on UK release

Sharp has announced that it will be bringing its 3D mobile phone to Europe, marking the first time it has been released outside of Japan.

Called the Aquos Phone SH-12C in Japan, the handset will be released in Europe in October – with France being the first to get the device, courtesy of Orange.

The Aquos Phone comes with Android 2.3, has two cameras (both 8MP), 3D video recording, a 4.2-inch screen which shows 3D sans glasses, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3G and Bluetooth.

It also comes with an HDMI connection, so you can port your 3D goodness straight onto a TV.

UK bound?

The Japanese version of the phone does have an infrared connection, e-wallet functionality and also a TV tuner built in – these will probably be omitted from the European version of the phone.

The 3D phone market in the UK isn't exactly burgeoning but we do have two models: the HTC Evo 3D and LG Optimus 3D.

When it comes to specs, the Sharp Aquos phone has a smaller screen than the both the Optimus 3D and HTC Evo 3D but only by a smidgen. Other than that, its specs pretty much match what is already on offer.

There is a question mark as to whether it will come to Britain, however. So, for now, the Sharp Aquos Phone SH-12C UK release date is still unknown.

Via TechCrunch

See more Mobile phones news