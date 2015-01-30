Huawei Ascend P8 confirmed for April launch in London

Out with the 7, in with the 8

The Huawei Ascend P8 launch will take place in London this April, the Chinese firm has confirmed.

During a visit to Huawei's campus in Shenzhen and Shanghai the Ascend P8 launch was revealed by a number of spokespeople - although details on the device itself are thin on the ground.

There have been rumours suggesting Huawei would launch its next flagship at MWC 2015 at the start of March, but those rumblings have now been debunked.

Keep April 15 free

An exact date has also been given for the Ascend P8 launch, with Jerry Huang (Huawei's Director of Marketing Communications) revealing the April 15 date to Trusted Reviews.

In terms of an Ascend P8 release date we'd expect it to hit stores towards the end of April/beginning of May, although in the past Huawei hasn't been the quickest at getting new devices to market.

The Ascend P8 will replace the Ascend P7 which launched at a standalone event last year.