HTC One Mini 2 lands in Australia September 2

Do you want the Mini sequel?

HTC has announced that it's HTC One Mini 2 will launch tomorrow in Australia through Telstra, touting an outright price of $528 through the telco, though its RRP is $599.

Similar in design to the HTC One M8, but with watered down specs, the HTC One Mini 2 loses the Duo Camera, making it closer to a direct sequel to the HTC One Mini.

You do get a 4.5-inch HD screen, powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and an Adreno 305 GPU. .

You also get a microSD card, allowing you to expand on the 16GB of internal storage and a 2110mAh battery, along with a 13MP shooter and a 5MP front-facing camera.

700MHz ready

While you'll be able to pick up the handset for cheaper than its RRP through Telstra, you'll also be able choose the Amber Gold colour, exclusive to the telco.

As the HTC One Mini 2 also supports the 700MHz spectrum band, Telstra and Optus customers will be able to begin taking advantage of the telcos new networks, which will see the nationwide rollouts in 2015.

On a 24-month Telstra $55 Mobile Accelerate plan, you'll get the HTC One Mini 2 with a $5 per month handset repayment, giving you 1.5 GB of data per month with unlimited SMS/MMS and $550 worth of calls.

For businesses, you can get the handset on a 24-month $65 Telstra Easy Share Business Plan with a monthly $2 handset repayment.

The HTC One Mini 2 will be available starting September 2, both online and in store.