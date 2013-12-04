HTC M8 release date outed by Judge

Hey everyone, come see how good it looks!

HTC is having a hard time of it of late, with the news that the HTC One Mini and One Max are both having their UK sales blocked by Nokia.

In the same case, Judge Richard Arnold may have given the game away regarding the upcoming HTC M8, or HTC One Two as it is also known.

Court documents show that 'Nokia has adduced evidence which suggests that the launch date is in the first quarter of 2014, and possibly as early as February 2014".

This in itself holds little weight as we already knew it was on its way, but it seems that the HTC One Two will break cover in time to appear at MWC 2014.

Its all about the timing

The timing of the launch seems crucial for the Taiwanese firm, as it looks to be the deciding factor in keeping the HTC One on sale in the UK.

"I accept that there is a period between now and February or March 2014 when HTC is vulnerable" said Judge Arnold.

With the Samsung Galaxy S5 possibly launching around the same time, the HTC One Two may have to launch sooner rather than later.

Via BBC