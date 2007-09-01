Music to your ears: new Sennheiser headphones

Sennheiser has been busy in the run-up to IFA 2007 in Berlin, launching no less than nine new headphones.

First up are five new ear canal headphones, which Sennheiser claims offer better bass reproduction and less ambient noise when you're out and about listening to music.

The Sennheiser CX400 is designed to accompany mobile phones and digital music players with remote controls or microphones. There's a 1m extension cable if you want to keep the player in your bag or pocket. The lanyard Sennheiser CXL400 model has a strap for mobile phones and digital music players. Both models come in white, black, silver, aqua, and Bordeaux red, and come with a pouch and ear adapters.

The Sennheiser CX500 is the high-end model and comes in black, white, and titanium. These headphones have a wider frequency response and special ear adapters to give the ear canal phones a better fit. It comes with a pouch, cord take-in device, and a volume adjuster on the cord.

Gaming versions of these headphones are also available - the Sennheiser CX400 Gaming and the Sennheiser CX500 Gaming are both aimed at those with portable gaming systems such as the Sony PlayStation Portable or the Nintendo DS. Both are ear canal, lanyard models that block out ambient noise.

Extra comfort

Next up is the Sennheiser CX55 Street, aimed at hardcore music fans. It features beefed up bass performance and a clever cord routing, a small angle arm which ensures that the cord is routed straight to the ear from the front for extra comfort. Available in a reflective blue casing, the Sennheiser CX55 comes with ear adapters in small, medium, and large and a carrying pouch.

The Sennheiser CX95 Style offers 'balanced sound and detailed resolution' for better hearing comfort. It comes with a 1m extension cable and is designed for use with mobile phones or players with remote controls. A pouch and ear adapters are also supplied.

Sennheiser also announced the Sennheiser HD515 Gaming and the Sennheiser HD201 Gaming, plus the aforementioned Sennheiser CX400 Gaming and the Sennheiser CX500 Gaming headsets.

The Sennheiser HD515 Gaming features a special ergonomic design to channel the sound straight into the ear, and make them more comfortable. Frequency responses stretch from 14Hz, which is just under what the human ear can actually pick up, 26,000Hz.

The Sennheiser HD201 Gaming fits around your ear and its closed-back fit shuts out more external noise. Full stereo sound and bass response should provide you with a fully absorbing gaming session.

All these headphones will be available later this month, although pricing has yet to be confirmed.