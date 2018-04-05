EB Games' eBay store has 20% off both the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X

UPDATE: A heap more console bundles have been added to the frenzy, so check them out to score some seriously hot games and consoles for ridiculous prices.
there's also a standalone PS4 Pro deal added to the console section.
If you hurry, you'll currently be able to save yourself some serious cash on both the Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X on EB Games Australia's official eBay store. Check out the links below and be sure to enter PLAYER1 at checkout to get 20% off the asking price.
New Bundles
- Xbox One S 500GB with Assassin's Creed Origins for $239
- Xbox One S 1TB with Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 for $279
- PS4 500GB (Black) with Far Cry 5 for $359
- PS4 500GB (White) with Far Cry 5 for $359
- PS4 1TB with Far Cry 5, Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy for $399
Consoles
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB for $447
- Nintendo Switch (Grey) for $375
- Nintendo Switch (Neon) for $375
- Xbox One X 1TB for $519
- PlayStation 4 500GB (White) for $351
- PlayStation 4 500GB (Black) for $351
These are the most compelling deals we've seen so far, but below we've gathered up some more savings on the best Switch titles as well, considering they rarely see a discount themselves.