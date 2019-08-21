MSI updates lineup of creator laptops with 10th-Gen Intel Core processors

The latest Intel Comet Lake CPUs are popping up all over the place this week after their announcement during Gamescom 2019, and now MSI has unveiled a series of laptops that will include the new hardware.

The new laptops coming from MSI are the Prestige 14, Prestige 15, and Modern 14. These are machines focused on creative professionals who have just as much need for high performance internals as need for sharp, color-accurate displays.

That's just what MSI is promising with the new machines, and at the heart of that experience is the new Intel processors. Intel just announced Comet Lake Y-Series and U-Series processors that serve as the 10th generation of its Core lineup. And, the Comet Lake chips are still built on a 14nm (nanometer) process, but step up performance and efficiency.

MSI's new machines will feature up to the Intel Core i7-10710U, the highest-spec model announced so far, which features six cores, 12 thread, 12MB of cache, a 1.1GHz base clock and a single-core boost up to 4.7GHz.

Not just CPUs

Beyond the Intel CPUs, the Prestige and Modern laptops still have plenty to offer. All of them at thin and light. On the light end, the Modern 14 weighs just 2.62 pounds, while the Prestige 15 tips the scales at 3.64 pounds.

All three laptops share another thing in common: thickness. Despite varying screen sizes, all three measure just 16mm thick. In spite of that, they pack plenty of power. Both Prestige models support up to Nvidia GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, while the Modern 14 can include GeForce MX250 graphics.

Color accuracy is another serious element of these products. The Prestige models include up to 4K Ultra HD displays with 100% coverage of the AdobeRGB color space, while the Modern 14's Full HD display can hit 100% coverage of the sRGB color space.

The new laptops are available for pre-order at Newegg, with the Modern 14 starting at a stunningly low $749 (about £615, AU$1,100).