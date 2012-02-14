iPad 3 to have 4G LTE?

Could be blazing the 'net with 4G

UPDATE: Check out our new iPad 3 review

The Apple iPad 3 will be available in a 4G LTE version for high-speed mobile data, according to reports.

US networks Verizon and AT&T will be getting the 4G-equipped iPad 3, being the only two that offer the next-gen LTE coverage, while it is uncertain if other networks will be selling it.

Wall Street Journal reports that: "Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc. will sell a version of the coming iPad that runs on their newest fourth-generation wireless networks, according to people familiar with the matter."

This comes straight after the assertion by Apple news site iMore that the iPad 3 will be launched on 7 March.

As the flurry of iPad 3 chatter increases and launch day approaches, a wishlist of likely features has emerged that includes a high resolution Retina Display, 4G and quad-core Apple A6 processor, among others.

UK not ready for iPad 3 4G

However, 4G won't do UK users much good as communications regulator Ofcom is still yet to auction off the spectrum that will support 4G devices.

What this means that the UK is seriously lagging behind the US, and may not see 4G until 2015.

To wrap your head around all the of latest iPad 3 info, get reading our iPad 3 rumours: What you need to know feature.

From WSJ