LG's foldable phone probably won't appear at CES 2019

Back in October this year, we heard a rumor that LG would be ready to unveil its first foldable phone in January 2019 - but that no longer seems to be the case.

Evan Blass - a reliable Twitter leaker - has had information which he says means "the likelihood of LG showing that foldable at CES has plummeted".

Blass was the one who originally said the phone might launch at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. CES 2019 is set to start on January 8 next year.

The wording from Blass suggests he still doesn't seem certain that the phone won't appear at the show, and even if it doesn't there is still plenty of opportunity in early 2019 for the company to introduce us to its foldable phone.

A big fold up

Mobile World Congress 2019 is set to start at the end of February, and while that's where we might hear about the LG G8 or LG V45 ThinQ it may be that the company wants to show off a foldable device too.

In any case, it won't be the first. Last month we saw Samsung show a small glimpse of its long-rumored Galaxy F / X foldable phone, plus US-based company Royole has debuted its foldable FlexPai device.

Joining this group of manufacturers is expected to be Huawei in the first half of 2019, according to a recent report from a research company in South Korea called the CGS-CIMB Group.

That same research also suggests more companies will join the foldable bandwagon later in 2019, with Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi all currently experimenting with the new technology.

Via Phone Arena