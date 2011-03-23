Spotify to broadcast its first live gig

Spotify set to broadcast its first live gig from Camden's Koko this April

Spotify has announced plans to stream a live broadcast of its first ever gig from Koko in London.

The event, which is part of the Nissan Juke 'Behind the Hit' campaign, takes part on 5 April at Camden's Koko, with a headline DJ set by Elly Jackson from La Roux.

Other acts on the bill include Delphic, The Naked And Famous and Pony Pony Run Run.

Spotify targets gig and festival fans

Jackson's DJ set is set to include the track 'Helly' by Nissan Juke Behind The Hit competition winner Ben Daniels.

Jonathan Foster, General Manager Europe of Spotify, says that "giving our users access to great live music in their own home is the next step in the Spotify experience," promising more live music broadcasts on the way in future.

Nissan GB's online marketing manager Andy Jackson, explains more about the objective of his campaign, claiming that:

"The aim of the 'Behind the Hit' competition was to find an uplifting song that sets the mood when you're driving for a night out. We feel we've done that with Helly and look forward to the first public hearing at Koko and through Spotify."