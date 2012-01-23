FileSonic ceases file sharing after Megaupload bust

Turns out, it's not good to share

A number of file-sharing sites have decided to shut up shop after the arrest of the owners of Megaupload and the site's subsequent shutdown.

FileSonic is perhaps the most well-known file-sharing site to down tools, announcing that it has now turned into a personal digital locker service rather than a public one.

A statement on the website reads: "All sharing functionality on FileSonic is now disabled. Our services can only be used to upload and retrieve files that you have uploaded personally."

Another site to drastically change its business model in light of the Megaupload fiasco is Uploaded.to which has made itself unavailable to users residing in the US.

Steering clear of scrutiny

Alongside Megaupload, one of the biggest players in the file-sharing game is MediaFire but, according to its CEO, it is not going to change what it does without a fight.

In an interview, MediaFire's CEO Derek Labian explained that its site does not encourage piracy so he is not worried about any repercussions.

"Megaupload was making a ridiculous amount of money with a ridiculously bad service," said Labian.

"We frankly don't see ourselves in the same space… We try to steer clear of things that would attract scrutiny.

"If people are pirating on our service, we don't want those people to use it."

Via VentureBeat