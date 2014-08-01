Facebook briefly went down, reports claim people actually spoke to each other

Update: Facebook appears to have recovered from the outage, which it described as "required maintenance" on the login page. As you were.

Original story below...

Facebook appears to be suffering another outage, with users around the world unable to access the mobile and browser-based services on Friday.

As of about 5pm BST on Friday the Facebook.com homepage was redirecting to an error message, while News Feeds within the mobile app were showing network errors.

It's the second time in the last couple of weeks the service has succumbed to problems, following a similar outage last month.

If Facebook goes down and no-one can post about it, did it really happen? We'll keep you posted.