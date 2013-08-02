Aussie Government launches @ppreciate for positive online behaviour

In light of increasing incidents of cyberbullying, especially among youth, the Australian Government has launched a mobile-friendly website called @ppreciate.

Safe and Well Online, a research group under the Young and Well Cooperative Research Centre, created @ppreciate. Aimed at youth, though anyone can access it, @ppreciate allows you to create positive image-based messages for yourself or to send to friends.

"Partnerships, collaboration and consultation are essential to support young people to engage positively online," said Minister Assisting for the Digital Economy, Senator Kate Lundy, who launched the app at the 2013 Cybersafety Summit in Melbourne today.

"Encouraging positive online behaviour is a shared responsibility for the whole community," said Senator Lundy.

The in-browser app features a series of messages that were "written or influenced by young people through a series of workshops", according to the Safe and Well Online website. The colour and background of the messages can be swapped around before saving and sending the image.

