If you're still using Internet Explorer 11, Google Meet is leaving you soon

By

Switching to a modern browser will soon be the only option for Meet users

Google Meet
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although Internet Explorer 11 will be officially retired next June, more and more online services are dropping support for Microsoft's legacy browser with the latest being Google Meet.

While Google ended support for IE 11 in Docs, Sheets, Slides and other Google Workspace apps back in March of this year, the search giant has put off ending support for the browser in its video conferencing software.

Now though, in a new blog post, Google has announced that Google Meet users will no longer be able to access the service using IE 11 beginning on August 17.

Ending support for IE11

To avoid disruption, Google is recommending that all Meet users make the switch from IE11 to either Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari or Microsoft Edge ahead of August 17 which falls on a Tuesday.

It's worth noting that support for Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel will also end on the same day and just like Google, Microsoft is recommending that users switch to a modern browser to continue using the service.

Despite the fact that both Google and Microsoft are ending support for IE11 in their most popular apps and services, the browser won't be officially retired until June 22 of next year. Although you won't be able to use many online services including WordPress, the browser will still technically work but with limited access.

If you still need to access some Internet Explorer-based websites, don't worry as you can do so using Edge's built-in Internet Explorer mode.

Via ZDNet

Anthony Spadafora
Anthony Spadafora

After living and working in South Korea for seven years, Anthony now resides in Houston, Texas where he writes about a variety of technology topics for ITProPortal and TechRadar. He has been a tech enthusiast for as long as he can remember and has spent countless hours researching and tinkering with PCs, mobile phones and game consoles.
See more Software news