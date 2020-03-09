Huawei P40 Pro camera could rival Galaxy S20 Ultra’s based on leaked specs

The Huawei P40 Pro's camera could be a big upgrade on the P30 Pro's, above

Huawei always packs impressive cameras into its flagships, and if a leak is to be believed then the Huawei P40 Pro could have the company’s best camera setup yet, headlined by a lens capable of 10x optical zoom, similar to what the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is capable of.

That’s according to @RODENT950 on Twitter, who has a mixed track record, so we’d take the claim with a pinch of salt. That said, they’ve been right about Huawei stuff in the past.

They also claim that the Huawei P40 Pro will have a 52MP main lens with a ‘Hexadeca Bayer’ configuration (which means it can combine 16 pixels into one for 3.25MP shots). Why would you want such a low megapixel count? Because the pixels are bigger, aiding low light performance.

Let's play some numbersIMX700 52mp (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB 1/1.28"IMX650 40mp ultra wide Cine RGGB 1/1.5"3x optical tele zoom10x optical dual prism periscope zoom with 2P1G lensesTime of flight sensorLED lightColor temperature sensormicrophone#HuaweiP40Pro pic.twitter.com/hUTDjob5QsMarch 6, 2020

Though combining pixels in this way would be optional. The sensor can also apparently take 4-in-1 shots for 13MP photos, and we’d imagine it would also be capable of full 52MP shots.

This sensor also apparently has an RYYB (red yellow yellow blue) sensor design, rather than the industry standard RGB (red green blue). We’ve seen this on past Huawei phones like the Huawei P30 Pro, and it potentially helps the camera capture more light.

A 40MP ultra-wide lens is also listed, and this is apparently the same as the main sensor on the Huawei P30 and Huawei Mate 30, and is capable of taking 4-in-1 10MP shots. Other things listed include a time-of-flight sensor for judging depth, and a color temperature sensor.

While as noted we would take all of this with a pinch of salt, many of these specs do line up with things that we’ve heard previously about the Huawei P40 Pro, so they may well be true.

Additionally, the tweet includes a render of the phone. It’s not clear whether this is new or not, but it too lines up with things we’ve seen before, including a massive camera block on the back, a curved screen, and a dual-lens punch-hole camera on the front.

We’ll find out how accurate any of this is soon, as Huawei has already confirmed that it will be announcing the P40 range on March 26. TechRadar will be in attendance, so check back then for all the official details.