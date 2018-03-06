HP leaks details of incoming laptops with AMD Ryzen processors and Vega graphics

It seems that HP is on the verge of releasing a bunch of new notebooks which are powered by Ryzen mobile chips with integrated Vega graphics.

The new laptops haven’t been officially announced by HP, but the machines have been added to the firm’s warranty support web pages – and there are no less than 68 of them.

However, as Tom’s Hardware spotted, these are all just different spins on three main incoming models: the HP EliteBook 735 G5, EliteBook 745 G5, and EliteBook 755 G5.

There aren’t many details provided concerning the spec of the portables on HP’s warranty page, but according to the bumph that is there, the EliteBook 735 G5 will be a 13-inch notebook, with the 745 G5 running with a 14-inch display and the 755 G5 sporting a 15-inch screen.

Trio of Ryzen CPUs

All of these laptops can be equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700U, Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 3 2300U processor, all of which have integrated Vega graphics. And each notebook will be configurable with up to 16GB of system memory and up to 512GB of SSD storage.

We should see an official announcement on these portables before long.

Last month, HP revealed a number of revamped EliteBook models all of which are powered by 8th-gen Intel CPUs with vPro technology, including the EliteBook 840 which HP claimed is the world’s thinnest 14-inch business notebook (and it benefits from a discrete GPU – the AMD Radeon RX 540).