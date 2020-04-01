How to watch The Challenge online: stream Total Madness from anywhere

Now celebrating a decade and a half on air, The Challenge returns to TV screens this week, pitting 21 of the show's most notorious former contestants against seven newcomers plucked from the world of reality television.

This landmark 35th season is subtitled Total Madness and MTV promises the current run will feature the most extreme challenges ever in the show's history. Ready for all of the action? Keep reading to find out how you can watch The Challenge: Total Madness online no matter where you are in the world.

The Challenge season 35 cheat sheet The Challenge season 35 premieres in the US on MTV at 8pm ET/PT on April 1. New episodes are set to be aired at the same time every Wednesday thereafter - and there are plenty of global viewing options for markets like the UK, Australia and Canada as well. Read on for our full guide.

Host and BMX rider T. J. Lavin returns once more to helm proceedings, while this season’s competition features familiar faces from Ex on the Beach (US and UK), The Real World, Are You the One?, Geordie Shore, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Yes, 90s kids...that really does read The Real World.

Gone are the luxury mansions and lavish pools of past seasons, instead the cast this time find themselves isolated and living in a bunker which is somewhat appropriate for the times we currently find ourselves in.

Veterans of past seasons returning for the 35th series include CT, Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, Wes, Jenna, Tori and Nany, plus there's some new competitors that will be familiar to viewers of Survivor, Big Brother and Amazing Race.

Ready to see who will win a share of the $1 million prize? Keep reading to find out how to watch The Challenge: Total Madness online from anywhere, and what to do if you find yourself stranded far from home.

Watch The Challenge: Total Madness online from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home for business or on an extended vacation when the latest episode drops, don’t despair. You can still enjoy all the latest action from The Challenge.

Utilising a VPN will let you stream Total Madness no matter where you’re watching from. This basic bit of software can change your IP address so you can access each episode live or on demand as episodes become available, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs you can purchase online, though we’d recommend ExpressVPN. It's quick, safe, and easy to setup. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. With a flexible 30-day money back guarantee too, ExpressVPN is particularly enticing. But, even better is that if you purchase an annual plan you get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal for an increasingly indispensable bit of kit. Once installed, just find the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then click connect. You can then watch The Challenge online and stream Total Madness from anywhere.

How to watch The Challenge: Total Madness online in the US

If you have cable, The Challenge: Total Madness is broadcast weekly on MTV at 8pm ET / PT and then available to stream via MTV's online portal and app. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Alternatively, there are numerous cord-cutting TV streaming services that have your viewing needs covered. Each comes with a free trial, usually of 7 days.

Sling TV : MTV is available via Sling's Orange or Blue option which costs $25 plus a $5 monthly surcharge required for the “Comedy” add-on

MTV is available via Sling's Orange or Blue option which costs $25 plus a $5 monthly surcharge required for the “Comedy” add-on FuboTV : $55 p/m for around 90 channels, including local stations like CBS.

$55 p/m for around 90 channels, including local stations like CBS. AT&T Now: Of their numerous plans, the cheapest is $65 p/m for over 40 channels, including HBO.

Alternatively, you can buy no less than 20 seasons of Total Challenge from Amazon Prime Video, with last year's season 34 priced at $19.99 for all episodes in HD quality.

Sadly, MTV doesn't play nice with Hulu - but between loads of amazing Hulu shows and the current FREE trial offer, it might be worth checking out as well. Because stockpiling content is every bit as important as stockpiling ammo, right?

Remember that should you find yourself outside of the US during these unprecedented times for whatever reason, you can always use a VPN to access the streaming service you would normally use to watch Total Challenge and other shows -

How to watch The Challenge: Total Madness online in Canada

The great news for Canadian fans of the show is that The Challenge: Total Madness will be shown at the same time as the US on MTV Canada every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT with a repeat at 2am ET/PT in the morning. You can watch online at MTV.ca or via the MTV iOS or Android apps - this will need you to activate your device and sign in with your TV provider for full access. If you've already got this sorted but are away from home this week, consider using a VPN to get around those pesky geo-blocking restrictions.

How to watch The Challenge: Total Madness online in Australia

While available a little later than in the US , the good news at least is that the show will be airing Down Under on MTV Australia. Broadcasting a week after airing in the States, the season premier of The Challenge: Total Madness is set to be air on MTV Australia on Tuesday April 7 at 9.30pm AEST. While there's talk that MTV Australia is set to imminently become a free-to-air channel following Viacom's re-merger with CBS, the channel currently remains only available as a basic channel via pay TV services such as Foxtel, Austar, TransTV, Neighbourhood Cable and Fetch. If you're desperate to watch the show in tandem with audiences in the US, then Americans who currently find themselves in Australia for whatever reason can make use of a good VPN to relocate themselves back to home.



How to watch The Challenge: Total Madness online in the UK