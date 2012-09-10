James Cameron: I would post-convert all my old movies into 3D

Director James Cameron has revealed that if money was no option, then he would retrofit all his movies into 3D.

Speaking at the launch of Titanic on 3D Blu-ray, Cameron revealed that his love for 3D has not changed and would happily convert all his older movies into 3D – unfortunately it just doesn't make economic sense.

Answering a question put to him by TechRadar, Cameron hinted that we may well see some of his older movies get a 3D makeover – like Titanic – but not all.

Money maker

"I would post-convert all my legacy titles in 3D, our team is well versed in this now but it really is a term of economics," said Cameron to TechRadar.

"It cost us $18 million to post-convert Titanic, so it really only works if you are going to do a full on re-release in cinemas. Fortunately for Titanic it was a financially successful re-release so it justified the expenditure."

So, would any of his other movies make financial sense in 3D? It seems that we may well see Ahnold in 3D, but that may well be it.

"I don't think we could justify the expenditure for post-converting The Abyss, for example, but we might just be able to justify it for Terminator 2… maybe.

"Fortunately we don't have to do it for Avatar."

Titanic is out now to buy on 3D Blu-ray and will come bundled with upcoming Panasonic home-entertainment systems.