Halo Infinite will be at RazerCon – but don't expect any big news

Halo Infinite will be making an appearance at RazerCon, with a 20-minute game showcase that we expect to show off new details on Master Chief's next outing.

Razer's annual convention, taking place on October 21, set to be packed with product and game showcases, alongside celebrity appearances and musical performances, but one game showcase, in particular, has caught our eye.

According to the RazerCon schedule, Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries is set to host a 20-minute Partner Showcase at the event which will feature a Halo Infinite game showcase. However, neither 343 Industries nor Razer has confirmed what this showcase will focus on.

Analysis: what could we see?

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

While there have been a handful of multiplayer beta tests, there's still a fair bit we don't know about Halo Infinite ahead of its December 8 release date - mainly what its campaign will consist of. But, given the showcase is set to be fairly short, we're not expecting any huge details from RazerCon.

Instead, we expect that developer 343 Industries may share a new trailer or reveal a new Multiplayer Mode. But, most likely, is that we'll get a closer look at the Halo Razer peripheral collection that was announced last month. We may find out more about PC-specific features for Infinite - though this is unlikely as we already know the game will support ultra-wide monitors, uncapped frame rates and will allow PC players to thoroughly fine-tune graphics.

We expect that the biggest Halo announcements - and likely our first look at campaign mode - will land during Xbox's 20th Anniversary stream on November 15. Which, coincidentally, is also the 20th anniversary of the Halo franchise. At present, Microsoft has only teased that it will be hosting a celebration broadcast, but the details of what we can expect from the broadcast haven't been made public yet.

So while Halo's appearance at RazerCon likely won't bring us much in the way of big details, it doesn't look like it'll be long before we find out more about Master Chief's next adventure.

RazerCon takes place on October 21, with a pre-show kicking off at 8am PST / 11am ET / 4 PM BST. You can watch it live here.