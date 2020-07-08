Grab this exclusive 10% off Squarespace coupon code to build your next website

Squarespace has a definite learning curve, but the beautiful templates and professional features make it well worth the effort. That was our verdict when we reviewed this popular website builder earlier this year. It is an interesting website builder with an approach and a feature set which immediately stands out from the competition.

The service has plenty to boast about: intelligent image optimisations, comprehensive social media integration, performance boosting CDN support, image and video galleries, free fonts, interactive chart controls, a powerful blogging platform , professional web store, beautiful templates and the list goes on.

Until the end of July, you can get an exclusive 10% Squarespace coupon code TECHRADAR10 to build your next project online. The discount is valid only for your first subscription period and renewals will be done at the normal price. However, the code is not valid on domain names or for students.

But the rest - website building , ecommerce templates , email marketing , point of sale - is included in that promotion. You can try the service for 14-days without a credit card to see whether it’s up to your liking and why not use it as a free website builder .