Team Fortress 2 is Oculus Rift's first game

Team Fortress 2, Valve's popular shoot-em-up, will be the first official game for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset.

The TF2 virtual reality mode will appear "in the coming days", according to programmer Joe Ludwif, who told Engadget that

Half-Life 2

and

Left 4 Dead

have also been tested out with VR technology.

As this is just heading for the PC, there won't be any love for Mac and Linux TF2 fans for now - sorry guys - but this is hopefully the start of something big. Could it be the moment that VR finally takes off?

Ludwig will also be doing a talk titled, "What We Learned Porting Team Fortress 2 to Virtual Reality" at the annual Game Developers Conference next week, where we're sure to find out more.

