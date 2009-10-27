Rumour: New Nintendo DSi getting 4″ screen

New DSi out in Japan for Xmas with 4-inch screen - claims Japanese newspaper

A Japanese newspaper has printed reports this week that Nintendo is preparing a larger screen DSi, targeting older gamers and 'brain-trainers'.

The report comes from Tuesday's morning edition of the Nikkei Shimbun claiming that the new DSi will have a notably larger 4-inch screens (the current DSi features dual 3.25″ displays.

The new big-screen DSi is also said to stick to Nintendo DSi's Japanese retail price of 18900 yen.

The addition of a larger screen is said to be Nintendo's response to market feedback from older users.

Out for Xmas?

The new DSi is said to be releasing in Japan later this year and a US/European release is said to also be considered.

A Nintendo spokesperson has told Famitsu.com (Via Kotaku.), "Our company isn't doing any interviews [about this]. We think it's a speculative article."

We've contacted Nintendo UK this morning for updates.