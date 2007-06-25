Nintendo rocks stock market, outperforms Sony

If you're even just marginally into video games, you'll know that Nintendo has been taking all the plaudits over the last year or two thanks to the runaway success of its DS handheld machines and the more-recent Wii console. However, what you may not have realised is that the Kyoto-based company yesterday saw its value surpass that of arch-rival Sony for the first time.

In trading on the Tokyo stock exchange , the total value of Nintendo stock edged past Sony's for the first time ever. The jump to a total company valuation of ¥6.57 trillion (£26.5 billion) not only put Sony in the shade, but also temporarily made the home of Mario one of the ten most valued companies in Japan.

Although later trading saw Sony retake tenth spot in the high-rollers chart, Nintendo's massive gains on the back of much lower total sales than Sony has managed recently underline the strength of the company and its perceived value to the market.