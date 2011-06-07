Limited edition Gears of War 3 Xbox 360 announced

Microsoft has revealed plans to release a limited edition Gears of War 3 hardware bundle to promote Epic's latest game which releases later this year.

The special hardware pack for Gears of War 3 will arrive at the same time as the highly-anticipated shooter on September 20 this year.

Gears-related sounds

The Xbox 360 will feature a 320Gb hard drive and will also feature Gears-related sounds when you start your console or open the disc tray.

Gears of War 3: new console bundle due on 20 September

The console will be bundled with a copy of the game, a wired headset and a download token to give gamers access to two pieces of downloadable content – specifically, the Adam Fenix character for multiplayer and the Omen Weapon Pack.

US pricing is set at $399 (£243), with final UK pricing still to be confirmed. Limited edition Gears 3 controllers will also be available priced $59.99 (£35).