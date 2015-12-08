Hear Carly Rae Jepsen sing in Simlish

Though the heyday of "Call Me Maybe" is over, Carly Rae Jepsen isn't done putting out earworms. However, even those who know her discography in and out will be surprised to hear her latest work collaborating with The Sims.

"Run Away With Me," the second single from Jepsen's E•MO•TION album, is being featured in the latest expansion for the life simulator franchise, The Sims 4: Get Together, which came out today.

However, like other licensed songs featured in the series, the lyrics have all been changed to Simlish. No, the song isn't a cover, but Jepsen herself singing in the Sims' made-up native language.

Simlish re-recordings are nothing new to The Sims. Acts such as Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and Katy Perry have contributed gibberish versions of their music in the past. The latter even recorded herself performing the vocals, though the lack of a backing track makes the studio session kind of awkward to watch.

Carly Rae Jepsen isn't the only recent inductee to the Simlish radio catalog. The trackslist for The Sims 4: Get Together features six other artists getting the improvisational lyrical treatment:

Carly Rae Jepsen – Run Away With Me

Zedd – Beautiful Now

The Vamps – Wake Up

Tori Kelly – Expensive

Tribe Society – Ego

The Royal Concept – Fashion

Givers – Record High Record Low

Four of the new songs, along with a sneak peek of the game's soundtrack, can be previewed in the following video, for anyone out there who likes their pop music without all that pesky English:

Here's to hoping more pop songs make the jump to silly Sim-speak. (We're looking at you, Adele!)