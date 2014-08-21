Got an Oculus Rift? Facebook will pay you to find bugs

Facebook paid out $1.5 million in bounties last year for users finding bugs in its system, and it's now extending that incentive to the Oculus Rift.

Now that it owns the virtual reality headset, it's asking users to report any bugs they stumble across while using the Rift, according to The Verge - and it'll pay a minimum of $500 a time.

The bad news is that most of the current bugs lie in Oculus' website and the developer messaging system, rather than the headset itself.

Still, there's the possibility that more problems will appear in the hardware and SDK in the future, so all you Rifters best keep a virtual eye out.