Nintendo Wii sales cruise past 8 million

The Nintendo is the cheapest of the three next-gen consoles

Nintendo has sold over eight million Wiis in the seven months since the games console's worldwide launch.

That astonishing figure places it within touching distance of the Microsoft Xbox 360 , which has only chalked up 11 million sales despite launching a whole year earlier. But both Nintendo and Microsoft are way ahead of Sony, which has only sold four million of its PlayStation 3 consoles so far.

With the Wii outselling the Xbox 360 two-to-one and the PS3 four-to-one, it's only a matter of time before Nintendo finds itself in pole position once again. It already has the lead in handheld sales with the Nintendo DS shifting 45 million units worldwide - more than double that of the Sony PSP .