Fortnite leak hints at Uncharted film crossover

Fortnite's next crossover could be with the upcoming Uncharted film, according to recent leaks.

Dataminers have uncovered details about a Fortnite event coming later this month, which seems to suggest that a collaboration with the Uncharted movie is on the cards.

The Egyptian Fortnite leaker account on Twitter first spotted that the event will feature a new challenge titled "Collect Treasure using an [Uncharted Treasure Map]", HYPEX also tweeted about the leaked Week 11 challenge, going one step further and claiming that the Treasure Chest will drop four legendary weapons, "four good heals", "270 mixed mats", 100 Gold and "so much ammo".

A Week 11 Challenge goes live on the 17th that says "Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map" and the Uncharted movie releases the next day, so here's a possible collab!The Treasure Chest drops 4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats, so much ammo & 100 Gold! pic.twitter.com/1YBX9olGQPFebruary 1, 2022 See more

According to HYPEX, the event will go live on February 17 - the day before the Uncharted film releases in the US.

A crossover event would make sense, then, as it would mean the event could run during Uncharted's opening weekend and the following week.

What's more, these dataminers have been accurate in the past, with HYPEX, in particular, having a history of accurately leaking Fortnite details and events before they're announced - such as the Hawkeye crossover.

Analysis: what does it mean for Fortnite?

(Image credit: Epic Games / Riot Games)

Fortnite has had collaborations with a number of TV shows and films over the years, most recently we've seen Vi and Jinx from Netflix's Arcane in the popular battle royale, while we've previously seen crossovers with the likes of Marvel's Avengers, NFL, Stranger Things, and John Wick - to name just a few.

So a crossover with the Uncharted film isn't off the table (and looks pretty likely), even if developer Epic Games hasn't confirmed the collaboration.

But how much this potential crossover could affect Fortnite's world remains to be seen. While the leaks seem to suggest players will be tracking down treasure using an Uncharted-inspired treasure map to uncover new (likely Uncharted-themed) weapons and loot, it's unclear whether we'll see Nathan Drake-inspired skins introduced into the game - though we expect this would be likely.

It also remains unclear which version of Uncharted the crossover will be with. With the film releasing just a day after the event is set to go live, our money is on a tie-in with the movie rather than the game series, which means we would see skins inspired by Tom Holland's Nathan Drake, rather than Naughty Dog's.

With the event set to take place later this month, and Epic Games typically making collaboration announcements not long after these types of leaks, we imagine that the developer will announce the crossover imminently.

TRG has contacted Epic Games for comment