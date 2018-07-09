Could the budget Microsoft Surface tablet be launched this week?

We’ve heard multiple rumors that Microsoft is working on a budget version of its Surface tablet, and a recently-leaked document suggests that the device could go on sale as early as Friday July 13.

The document, which was partially posted on Reddit, suggests that Microsoft Stores will be preparing a “New Microsoft Hardware Display and Type Cover set on Friday, 7/13”, which hints that those stores will be showing off the new hardware by the end of this week.

While it’s not confirmed that the budget Surface tablet will be the new hardware going on display, there’s certainly a good chance. At the very least, the leak suggests should see some new hardware from Microsoft, and if it does come with a “Type Cover set”, it’s likely to be a Surface tablet.

Further specs

Someone claiming to be an insider also provided a list of possible specs in the Reddit thread:

10-inch, 1,800 x 1,200 screen

562g body with USB-C and microSD

Available in 4GB RAM / 64GB storage, 8/128, 8/128 LTE and 8/256 LTE SKUs

Up to Pentium Gold processor. Launches with its own Type Cover and mouse

Starts at $399 for education customers. Tops out at $829 (excluding accessories)

Pro in October - yes, Laptop - no

This lines up with what we’ve heard previously. A price point of US$399 (around £300, AU$500) will certain make it a tempting buy, especially if it maintains the solid build quality that Microsoft’s Surface devices are known for.

These specs also suggest that the budget Surface tablet will come with a choice of two Intel processors: an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 four-core SoC running at 1.1GHz base clock and up to 2.7GHz boost, or an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y Kaby Lake processor.

Finally, there's a hint that we'll see a new Surface Pro in October 2018, but there's no new Surface Laptop in the pipeline.

Of course, these are still rumors and nothing has been confirmed by Microsoft, so don’t get too excited just yet if you’re looking forward to getting a budget Surface Tablet. At least we only have to wait a few days to see if this latest leak is accurate.

Check out our list of the best Windows tablets of 2018

Via MSPoweruser