Apple will now recycle all your old, dead iSwag

If you've been hoarding your old, dead Apple products for fear of them ending up in landfill, you'll be pleased to hear that Apple is now offering a free recycling service for all its old products, even if they're not working.

Previously, the company would buy iPhones, iPads and Macs you no longer wanted back with giftcards provided they were still in working order so they could be refurbished and resold - that's still the case, but if you've got an Apple device that's deader than a dodo then Apple will now responsibly recycle it too.

So dig that dead iMac G3 you bought back in 19-dickity-two out of the attic and send it on down to Apple.

For more details, click here if you're in the US, here for the UK and here for Australia.