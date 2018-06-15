Budget beauty: this 35mm f/1.2 lens costs just $120

Think of lenses with an ultra-fast f/1.2 maximum aperture and you'd expect a four-figure price tag. Not so the new Neewer 35mm f/1.2 APS-C prime lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E mounts, which costs just $119.99 (about £89 or AU$158).

Chinese brand Neewer is probably known more for its range of affordable accessories, but this is the company's second lens to date. With an aluminum body and copper core, the lens design is made up of six elements in five groups.

While quite a few budget lenses will feature a seven-blade aperture diaphragm, the Neewer 35mm f/1.2 APS-C sports a nine-blade construction that should deliver pleasing out-of-focus areas.

The lens is manual focus only, and weighs in at 150g, and features a multi-layered coating that it's claimed will reduce ghosting and flare.

Availability

If you're a Fujifilm or Sony shooter you may have to wait a little while to get your hands on the lens. Only the Fujifilm X-mount version of the lens has broken cover on Amazon so far, with no sign of the Sony E mount optic just yet.