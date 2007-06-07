Okoro launches HD DVD & Blu-ray super system

Okoro's BMX series Media Center PC is available in two different guises - one with a 500GB hard drive, the other with a 1TB drive

Okoro has announced two new super AV systems which have the capability to play back both HD DVD and Blu-ray discs. The new 2007 BX series now support all high definition formats from a single drive allowing you more freedom in choosing which HD discs to buy.

Okoro Media will be one of the few dedicated media center manufacturers to sell and support systems based on both high definition disc standards.

"We are very excited about the integration of both the Blu-ray and HD DVD formats into our new digital entertainment systems. This will allow our customers greater options and choice when it comes to viewing high definition content.The functionality that the BX series provides is exactly what our customers and dealers have been requesting." said Christopher Curry VP of Sales and Operations.

Both Blu-ray and HD DVD formats provides up to five times more capacity than today's DVDs with unprecedented storage capacity of up to 50GB on a dual-layer disc. Both disc formats give you access to full 1080p HD resolution and up to 7.1 channels of surround sound.

Solid all-round performers

The OMS BX series will be fully backward compatible with current CD/DVD formats, delivering entertainment content in full high-definition quality, under a secure environment made possible through the most advanced copyright protection technology.

The models include the following specifications:

OMS-BX100

2GB of 667GHz DDR2 RAM

Window Vista Ultimate operating system

500GB SATA hard disk drive

Blu-ray/HD DVD combo drive, HDCP output via Nvidia 8500GT graphics board

Analogue and ATSC high definition TV tuner

OMS-BX300

2GB of 667GHz DDR2 RAM

Window Vista Ultimate operating system

1TB of SATA storage

Blu-ray/HD DVD combo drive, HDCP output via Nvidia 8600GTS graphics board

Dual analogue and dual ATSC high definition TV tuners

Both the OMS-BX100 and OMS-BX300 are currently available for purchase from its website www.okoromedia.com. Pricing for these units start at $2995.00 (£1,500) for the low profile OMS-BX100 and $3595.00 (£1,750) for the higher capacity OMS-BX300.