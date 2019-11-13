Best Pokémon games: ranking from Gold to Let's Go

Like that one person in your office that is always bouncing around energetically, Pokémon has been around for more than 20 years – since 1996 to be exact.

This evergreen franchise currently goes across seven generations, each of which stands on its own, but also improves on the last.

The best Pokémon games will bring in new Pokémon, stories, villains, heroes and exciting new lands for players to explore and immerse themselves in. Now, 23 years after the series showed up on the Game Boy, there are around 27 mainline titles in the series – and it doesn’t look like it’s going to slow down any time soon, especially with Pokémon Sword and Shield just around the corner.

In order to help keep everyone up to date with where the series is, has been, and is potentially headed, we here on the TechRadar editorial staff have compiled this list of the best Pokémon games that you can buy in 2019. We’ve also taken the liberty of ranking them from best to worst. That’s right, we make the calls here.

This is certainly going to be at least a little divisive, but we want to make ourselves clear: we really don’t think there’s a single bad Pokémon game. (It’s kind of hard to make a bad game when you basically stick to one proven formula)

But, unfortunately, we can’t avoid that some of the new regions and new Pokémon additions stand out more than others, and it's a given that some of the generations saw more significant and rewarding changes than others, and that’s really what we’re going to explore here.

We haven't had received code for Pokémon Sword and Shield yet, so we haven't added it to our list. However, we'll be sure to update this article once we decide where new Pokémon games for Switch rank in our best Pokémon games list.