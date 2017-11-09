Beoplay M3 multiroom speaker revealed and ready for Apple AirPlay 2

B&O Play is readying an all-new entry into its multiroom speaker line-up, with the BeoPlay M3 launching this month as a smaller option for those looking to blast tunes around their homes.

The bookshelf speaker can hook up over Wi-Fi to a good range of Bang & Olufsen devices, so if you've already bought into its audio systems, there's a good chance you'll be able to link the new speaker up for multiroom audio, straight out of the box.

The Beoplay A9, Beoplay A6, Beoplay M5, BeoSound 1, BeoSound 2, BeoSound 35 and BeoSound Shape will all be compatible with the new M3 speaker when it launches on November 9.

AirPlay 2 ready

The M3 comes with both Chromecast and Bluetooth built in, along with its multiroom capabilities, but there's an extra bonus for those using Apple products to stream to it. When the AirPlay 2 standard is introduced in 2018, the M3 will support it too, letting the speaker hook up with any other AirPlay 2 enabled speaker for additional multiroom options.

Standing 151mm tall, 140mm deep and with a width of 112mm, the speaker is mains powered, with a 3.5mm line-in jack in you require a wired connection. With interchangeable speaker covers, the main unit has been designed by Cecilie Manz, and features a 3.75-inch woofer and three-quarter-inch tweeter.

Expect to see it on sale for $299, which is roughly £230, or AU$390.