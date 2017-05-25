Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are now available for purchase in Australia

UPDATE: Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are now available to purchase in Australia. Read on to find out more about the handsets and where you'll be able to pick them up.



Though they've been out for a couple of months already overseas, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are finally available to purchase in Australia.

Along with the Leica-developed dual-cameras on the rear or each phone, the handsets also boast front-facing Leica cameras for next-level selfies – a first for the Chinese company.

The tech behind the Leica-powered cameras has also significantly improved, with new 3D facial detection technology that promises faster, better photos, and a dynamic illumination algorithm that automatically adjusts white balance, shutter speed and more.

Fans of the Huawei Mate 9's natural bokeh effect, which allows users to manually adjust depth-of-field and focus after a picture has already been taken, will be pleased to hear that this feature has also received an upgrade on the P10 and P10 Plus – you can now use this effect using each handset's dedicated 20-megapixel monochrome lens, as well as during video capture.

Though both phones are identical in terms of processing power, the Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch FHD display and 4GB of RAM, while the P10 Plus sports a 5.5-inch WQHD display and an impressive 6GB of RAM. Both units come with 64GB of internal storage (expandable by 256GB via MicroSD).

The P10 is now available at Vodafone with Optus and Virgin Mobile to follow suit shortly. It's available in Graphite Black, Prestige Gold (exclusive to Vodafone) and Dazzling Blue (exclusive to Optus) for $899.

Alternatively, you can pick Huawei's latest flagship up on a plan – here are the best Huawei P10 phone deals currently available.

As for the larger P10, it'll only be available in Graphite Black from selected retailers at a price of $1,099.