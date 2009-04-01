Jabra Halo is first dual mic Bluetooth headset

Not this kind of Halo, but still Jabra's new headset will cut out all kinds of shouting and screaming

Bluetooth headsets might look futuristic but many of them boast sound quality that wouldn't have impressed Alexander Graham Bell.

Jabra has just announced the Halo, a premium Bluetooth headset with two microphones. Unfortunately, this doesn't mean you can make phone calls in stereo just yet - the microphones just help to filter out background noise.

The A2DP and AVRCP Halo has an over-the-head design with a discreet display to reveal battery and connectivity status, and a touch volume control.

Halo audio wars

Noise Blackout technology helps to remove ambient sound, while DSP and Audio Shock Protection monitor incoming audio volume, balancing the audio to block out unwanted sound and apparently leaving both sides of the call with a "natural-sounding voice quality".

The foldable headband doubles as a power switch and there's a wired option for all gadgets with a 3.5mm headphone socket. The Halo will mute music when calls come in and can pair with two devices simultaneously.

Talk and music time is 'up to' eight hours, while the rechargeable batteries should last for 13 days in stand-by.

The Halo will be available in the US from May at $130 (£90), and should make a UK appearance shortly after.