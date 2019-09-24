Aspeed roadmap reveals Intel Eagle Stream platform coming in early 2021

A new roadmap suggests that Intel’s Eagle Stream platform and Sapphire Rapids processors are still right on schedule.

Aspeed, leading provider of Baseboard Management Controllers (BMCs), recently launched the AST2600, the first 28nm BMC chip intended for the next generation servers. And, with the AST2600 announcement came the chip’s roadmap, which made an appearance on serial hardware leaker Komachi_Ensaka’s Twitter feed.

While that’s excellent news in its own right, what caught our attention here is this roadmap itself. Bearing the Aspeed logo, it clearly shows that Intel’s Eagle Stream Platform is expected for an early 2021 launch. As Tom’s Hardware reports, this is promising news considering Intel has already delayed the release of its Ice Lake-SP processors.

Right on schedule

This roadmap corroborates a leaked Huawei roadmap, also revealed by Tom’s Hardware earlier in May. This shows that Intel is planning on launching Sapphire Rapids in 2021 and Granite Rapids (7nm) in 2022. This older roadmap also shows that Sapphire Rapids will support DDR5, PCIe 5.0 and CXL.

Sapphire Rapids, the 10nm microarchitecture that’s intended to succeed Ice Lake, was first announced in a May 2019 Intel Investor Meeting. And, if you don’t know already, Eagle Stream, slated to succeed 2020’s Whitley platform, will serve as the data center platform for these chips as well as the Granite Rapids chips that will follow them.

Of course, Intel hasn’t confirmed any of this. Nor has the company formally announced the Eagle Stream platform.

However, if both roadmaps were to be believed and nothing changes drastically from now until 2021, then Intel is right on schedule and it is full steam ahead for the microarchitectures and their processors.