Android 12 is out now, and it's coming to Pixel phones first

Shortly after Google officially unveiled its Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, which launched with Android 12, the switch was seemingly flipped – and older Pixel phones can update to the new software now.

We’ve confirmed that the Google Pixel 5a can upgrade right now, though Google hasn’t officially announced which regions it’s rolling out to first nor has the company confirmed which older Pixels can upgrade. (We suspected that the Google Pixel 3 may be the oldest phone to get the new software, as it was the oldest to get the Android 12 beta.)

As always, the update is free, and will come to Pixel phones immediately while owners of other handsets will have to wait weeks or months for manufacturers to greenlight Android 12 updates to their devices.

Developing...